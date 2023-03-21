Road Dogg Deals With Lingering Health Issues Due To His Years Of Wrestling

Due to some pro wrestlers being in the business for 10, 20, or even 30+ years, many have developed health issues, both physical and mental, that effect them for the rest of their lives following their in-ring career. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is no exception to the rule; while on "Oh...You Didn't Know," Dogg addressed what current health issues and injuries he is currently dealing with due his lengthy career.

"I do have really bad arthritis in my knees and ankles and feet and hands," Dogg said. "I also wore shooter boots so I didn't have protection in heels when I was taking bumps and my knees, from wiggle-wiggle knee. My left knee hit the ground at least once really hard every night ... My left knee now is horrible and my lower back is not as bad as a lot of guys so I knock on wood and thank God for that ... I have lingering injuries that are, that are just there."

The former WWE Intercontinental was in the business, as an in-ring competitor, from 1991 until he wrestled his final match in 2015. Throughout his 20+ year career, Dogg was part of one of the most influential and prominent factions in pro wrestling history, D-Generation X, working alongside talent such as Triple H and Billy Gunn. While DX was just a short part of his career, his time in the faction and the New Age Outlaws tag team with Gunn is what he is most remembered for when it comes to his wrestling.

Sustaining injuries and health issues has not set Dogg back when it comes to his post-wrestling career, as he currently works backstage at WWE as their Senior Vice President of Live Events.

