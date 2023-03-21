Austin Theory Singles Out Jey Uso And MVP As People Who Have Helped Him In WWE

After a recent confrontation on "WWE Raw," Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship at WrestleMania 39 against 16-Time WWE Champion John Cena. Now as he prepares for arguably the biggest match of his career, Theory gives props to those who have helped him along in his WWE journey.

Speaking on WWE's "After the Bell" podcast, Theory named wrestling veterans Jey Uso and MVP as two colleagues who have been especially instrumental in his growth. In reference to Jey Uso, Theory revealed their relationship began to blossom upon Theory's transition to the main roster. "I would say it was around a year ago, or maybe two years ago, but I started doing the dark matches and then eventually got on the main roster, and then everything kind of took off," he said.

Fast forward to the present day, Theory said he still maintains a healthy connection with the multi-time tag team champion, and will often seek out advice from him. "This past Monday, passing him in the hall, he's like, 'Good stuff out there.' [He's] always keeping an eye and even if I don't see him, I'll always message him like, 'What do you think?' and he's just a veteran of the game," Theory said. "He's been there for a long, long time. So, it's always good to have somebody like that to help."

Last year, Theory received the opportunity to tag team with Jey, and his brother Jimmy, in the lead-up and fallout of WrestleMania 38. The trio later reunited that summer, battling The Street Profits and Madcap Moss on the July 22 episode of "WWE SmackDown."