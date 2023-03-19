Stu Grayson Comments On His Upcoming Singles Match For 3/22 AEW Dynamite

Stu Grayson made his All Elite Wrestling return on the March 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite." He teamed with Evil Uno and "Hangman" Adam Page, which they lost to The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced this past Thursday that he was officially back with the company. As noted, Grayson was with AEW from his debut at Double or Nothing in May 2019 until last May. His contract had expired and both sides were unable to agree on a new deal. Though, Grayson did make an appearance in October while he was not under contract.

Now that he re-signed with the company, Grayson is slated to have his first singles match in AEW against former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the March 22 episode of "Dynamite." Earlier on Sunday, the Dark Order member reacted to his match on Twitter and revealed why he doesn't usually have single matches.

"Next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, I have my very first singles Match on TV ever. I wasn't allowed before because I tend to lose control when Uno isn't around me, something about me being a liability to the company due to my anger issue and violence tendency. Now the leash is off," wrote Grayson.

Other matches that have been announced for this Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," include Kenny Omega vs. Hijo Del Vikingo, Hook vs. Stokley Hathaway in a DQ match, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, and AEW World Tag Team Champions the Gunns (Colten and Austin Gunn) vs. Top Flight's Darius and Dante Martin for the titles.