Trish Stratus On The Growth Of Women's Wrestling In WWE: 'It Makes Me So Proud'

Trish Status' big WrestleMania return is just weeks away. But before getting back into the ring, the women's wrestling legend sat down with ET Canada to speak on her return. One sticking point in her interview was the pride she feels in the women's division today.

"It makes me so proud now to see what the women are doing because it's like [..] that's what we wanted to do," she said, "We saw back in the day there was no representation for us, there was no voice."

Stratus' comments echo sentiments recently expressed by one of her WrestleMania partners, Lita. Stratus and Lita will be teaming up with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania to take on Damage CTRL. Stratus stepping into the ring with Bayley has been hinted at as far back as this past August. Lynch's alliance with the Hall of Famers has created an inter-generational feel to the upcoming match against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. Stratus noted that the "generational face-off" and the timing of being able to come back for a second WrestleMania in Hollywood, made the return feel right. Stratus has also separately stated that she'd only come back if she felt it was "fun." The fact that Lita is one of her partners sweetened the deal even more for Stratus.

"The fact that it's Lita and I coming back, she's my bestie," Stratus explained. "We've ran our entire careers parallel ... she's my best friend, a godmother to my child. [...] We're going to be on the grandest stage ... all together and have a WrestleMania moment together, which is amazing."

Stratus and Lita shared the ring on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" before, in Lita's only WrestleMania match in 2002.