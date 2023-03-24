Christopher Daniels Talks Possibility Of Seeing More Luchadors On AEW & ROH Programming

As the years have ticked on, Lucha libre has begun to get more of a foothold outside of Mexico and in the United States. That includes AEW, which houses former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champions the Lucha Brothers, Rush, Bandido, and potentially still Andrade El Idolo.

That doesn't also factor in guest appearances from Komander, Metalik — who is currently working Ring of Honor tapings — and El Hijo del Vikingo, who will debut on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday against Kenny Omega.

AEW head of talent relations Christopher Daniels, who prior to his own journey down to Mexico for the Lucha Libre World Cup, was asked about the potential of more luchadors coming to AEW in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.

"Certainly possible," Daniels said. "Komander just came in and did that Face of the Revolution ladder match, impressed a lot of people. He was super impressive. Vikingo, goes without saying, we've been trying to have him as a part of our programming for a while now and we're very fortunate that the schedules opened up to allow this match coming up with him and Kenny."

Daniels stated that there is the possibility of more Mexican stars wrestling in AEW in the future.

"So yeah, I feel like when opportunities arise, when schedules permit, I feel like you could see a Komander, you could see a Vikingo, you could see any of these guys, Bandido, returning, Rush being featured. Any of those guys could be on Ring of Honor or AEW at any point," said Daniels.

The amount of Lucha talent AEW is using and has used surely makes one wonder if fans can expect more talent from Mexico to appear in the promotion sooner than later.