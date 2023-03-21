Jeff Cobb Says He's Coming To 'AEW Dynamite' Next Week To Confront Kenny Omega

While Kenny Omega has been proudly carrying one-third of the AEW World Trios Championship for the better part of 2023 so far, he's also had more gold in the form of the IWGP United States Championship. Omega defeated Will Ospreay to secure the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but has yet to defend it in either NJPW or AEW. However, that could be changing soon. Following his NJPW match today, Jeff Cobb spoke in front of the press, making it clear that his next target is Omega. And since Omega has yet to respond to any of Cobb's challenges, the former Lucha Underground star thought he might confront "The Cleaner" face to face on next week's "AEW Dynamite."

"I'm coming to St. Louis," Cobb said. "And I'm going to knock on your door. I'm going to find the EVPs dressing room, knock on it, and see if you let me in. Cause I'm done with the trash talking, I'm done with Twitter attacks, cause we all know how you handle, oh so well, verbal beatdowns. So Kenny, I'll see you in St. Louis."

Those who watched NJPW's New Years Dash event will recall that Omega and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada teamed up to face Cobb and Henare, and that Cobb came face to face with Omega after the match, signaling that he would be looking to challenge the former AEW World Champion. Omega hasn't returned to NJPW since then however, so Cobb has decided to bring the fight to him instead. Before Cobb though, Omega will have to face AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, with the two finally colliding after a two-year wait this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."

