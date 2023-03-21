Rumor Killer Regarding NXT Star Grayson Waller Being Scheduled For WWE Raw

With Johnny Gargano recently returning to "WWE NXT" to reignite an old dispute with Grayson Waller, some were wondering whether the feud could lead to Waller showing his face on "WWE Raw," where Gargano can frequently be seen. And thanks to now debunked rumors, there were some who thought that was a certainty yesterday, even though it turned out not to be the case.

Fightful Select reports that Waller was never penciled in for yesterday's "Raw," a rumor that started after several social media accounts alleged the "NXT" star was booked for the show. Those rumors, combined with Waller's feud with Gargano, led to further speculation, which ultimately concluded when Waller was nowhere to be seen following Gargano's loss to Dominik Mysterio. Waller was reportedly never set to appear on "Raw," wasn't in host city St. Louis, Missouri, and wasn't figured into the show's plans at all. In fact, when asked, sources within WWE creative claimed that they hadn't even heard of the rumors Waller would appear. While many rumors turn out to have some basis in fact, this one looks to be entirely unfounded.

As such, fans will just have to stick to watching Waller on "NXT" for the time being, or checking out recent interviews where the Australian heel sets his sights on changing the WWE United States Championship to the WWE Australian Championship. As of this writing, neither Waller or Gargano has been advertised to appear on tonight's episode on "NXT," which will air at its usual timeslot on the USA Network.