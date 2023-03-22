Update On Roxanne Perez's Status For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

The status of Roxanne Perez has been something of a mystery ever since she "collapsed" following her "WWE NXT" Women's Title defense at Roadblock. So mysterious is her medical status that "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels announced that there will be a ladder match at the upcoming Stand & Deliver event to crown a new champion...or so many thought.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that several sources have said that Roxanne Perez is set to be at Stand & Deliver in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There is no word on whether she will be involved in the match or just present at the arena for the show, as many talents will be in Los Angeles for all of the events surrounding WrestleMania 39, of which Stand & Deliver is one. Perez took to social media on Tuesday to thank fans for their support but had no timetable to offer in regard to her recovery.

"The doctors are saying we're no closer to finding out what happened to me at RoadBlock," she wrote. "I'm very frustrated, but I promise I'll be back, stronger than ever, but I just don't know when!"

Could "when" be April 1? Time will tell. Perez's hiatus has put a damper on what has been a Cinderella story for her. The Booker T-trained star made a quick name for herself, winning the "NXT" Women's Title from Mandy Rose in October at Halloween Havoc, after debuting in the company in March of last year. As of Wednesday evening, Perez is still listed as the "NXT" Women's Champion on the company website.