Kenny Omega Discusses Run As AAA Mega Champion, What The Title Means To Him

The last world title that multi-time champion Kenny Omega held was Mexico's AAA Mega Championship. Winning the title in October 2019, Omega had a record-setting reign before he vacated the championship due to injury in November 2022. In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated shortly before his match with current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo on last night's "AEW Dynamite," Omega discussed what his AAA Mega Title reign meant to him.

"AAA's Mega Championship was so important to me," Omega said. "It represents a particular idea and style, one I'll never claim is my strong suit, so it was the result of arduous testing. I put myself through the paces. I was not trained in that style primarily. I watched hours and hours and hours of videotape to understand the ideas and concepts. In AAA, I applied all that I learned and became the longest-reigning mega champion in the world. That still means a lot to me."

As for the match against Vikingo, who was making his AEW debut, Omega said: "At this stage in my career, I'm not quick to put my name on a singles match unless it means something. There's not a belt on the line, I'm not contending for a title. It's all about the opportunity to put my style against someone I think can be one of the greatest luchadores of all time. This is very much a personal test, but I also take pride in being part of the introduction of someone I think will have a very successful career. Vikingo is going to be known worldwide, so it's an honor for me to be part of this. And I hope we'll see him in AEW again."