Arn Anderson Hopes FTR Made The Right Decision, Thinks AEW Appreciates Their Worth

FTR's AEW contracts expire in April, with Harwood teasing on his podcast that the duo may be leaving the company. Harwood recently stated that he and tag team partner Cash Wheeler have officially decided where they will sign when their contracts are up — with some believing they will remain in AEW and others thinking they will make their way back to WWE. FTR's return at AEW Revolution and subsequent "AEW Dynamite" appearances have caused many to assume that FTR have made their choice, including WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson.

"They've made the right decision, hopefully, and they're going to be with AEW for a long time," Anderson said on "ARN." "I think their worth will be appreciated ... Dax is a headstrong guy and he has a vision of what he thinks the business should be and a lot of the time, and I would say almost most of the time, to the point of all the time, he's pretty close to being right." Along with hoping they have or will re-sign with AEW, Anderson praised FTR and discussed how they help other teams in the ring. "Every team I've ever seen walk into a match with those guys, and when it was all said and done, they were better for it, they were a better team right then ... They make everything they touch a little better."

FTR challenged The Gunns to a future AEW World Tag Team Championship match on "Dynamite" last night, with the added stipulation that if FTR loses, they will leave AEW. If FTR wins, it would likely mean that they will, or potentially already have, re-signed with AEW, however, if they lose, WWE becomes a more likely destination.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ARN" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.