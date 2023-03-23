Barry Horowitz Puts Cody Rhodes' Promo Skills Up There With Ric Flair And The Rock

When the conversation of which wrestlers deliver the best promos in today's wrestling landscape comes up, names that are often discussed are MJF, Sami Zayn, and Chris Jericho. In the opinion of former WWE wrestler Barry Horowitz, however, Cody Rhodes, who has become known for his lengthy and passionate promos, stands above everyone.

Horowitz compared Rhodes' mic sills to some legendary stars of the past. "He's the next best thing there in my eyes," Horowitz said on "THE HANNIBAL TV." "He's the next man in line. He's going to be your ultimate babyface with the world title and they're going to keep it on him, if they're smart. His promos are in my top five. He's up there with [Ric] Flair. He's up there with The Rock. I like Kurt Angle's promos too. But Cody, just everything about him, his work is solid."

Rhodes will have an opportunity to cement himself as the next big thing in WWE at WrestleMania 39 when he faces Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rhodes has recently engaged in promo battles against Reigns and his "Special Counsel" Paul Heyman. In his first-ever WrestleMania main event, the "American Nightmare" will look to finally end the record-breaking, 935-day reign of the "Tribal Chief."

Considering how highly Horowitz thinks of Rhodes on the mic, it comes as no surprise that he believes Rhodes should walk away with the victory. "It should be Cody Rhodes beating Roman right in the middle," Horowitz said. "He's had a hell of a run, hell of a run. So, it's time, time to pass the torch."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "THE HANNIBAL TV" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.