Stacy Keibler Posts Her First Tweet In Six Years Amidst WWE Hall Of Fame Rumors

The road to WrestleMania is nearing its final destination, which also means that the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is right around the corner. And while speculation has been rampant about who might be under consideration for this year's inductees, former WWE star Stacy Keibler broke her lengthy hiatus from social media amidst talk that she may be among those very names.

"Been busy the last few years as a mother, wife, and raising my kids, but excited to be back and reconnect!" Keibler tweeted in her first post since 2017. In the six years since her last post, Keibler birthed two children into her family to go along with her oldest daughter. She has been married to her husband Jared Pobre since 2014.

Her written words and the accompanying photo come after news spread that Keibler was confirmed for the Class of 2023. WWE has yet to make any formal announcement on the matter with time in short supply until the festivities.

Hi 💛 Been busy the last few years as a mother, wife and raising my kids, but excited to be back and reconnect! pic.twitter.com/op5VGtlLi3 — Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) March 23, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T lauded the idea of the former Nitro Girl being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, saying that Keibler was "one of a kind" and noting that she was WWE's supermodel. "She was someone — you did not want to change the channel when Stacy Keibler was on," Booker said.

Should Keibler find herself among this year's inductees, she would join Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and the late legendary comedian Andy Kaufman in receiving the honors. The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on March 31, immediately following that evening's "SmackDown."