AEW's Britt Baker Wants To Be On Dancing With The Stars, Adam Cole Would Do Bear Dance

Britt Baker has had a busy few years, between being the first AEW women's signing in company history, a former AEW Women's World Champion, and the first-ever winner of the AEW Owen Hart Invitational Women's tournament, while also working her day job as a dentist.

But there's one thing Baker hasn't done that she'd love to do — compete in "Dancing with the Stars." Baker has not been shy about her desire to appear on the ABC dance series and was quick to reiterate it during an interview with "ScreenRant."

"Dancing with the Stars is my all-time favorite show," Baker said. "I've watched every season since season one. That is probably the ultimate goal more than anything, is to be on Dancing with the Stars.

"Because it's so fascinating to me that it's just people that we all know and love. And a lot of them have no dance experience. And we put them out there and expect them to be professional ballroom dancers. It's absolute madness. But it's fascinating. And I love it."

"Dancing with the Stars" is also something Baker's significant other, fellow AEW star Adam Cole, wouldn't mind doing, especially if he's allowed to do a "bear dance" based on a viral video Baker showed him. But while Baker is open to him competing as well, she does have a concern, primarily about Cole besting her.

"Something that the world needs to see is Adam Cole in his element, dancing," Baker said. "Actually dancing, and breaking it down. It is nothing you would have ever expected and it's amazing. And actually, if we were on 'Dancing with the Stars' together, I would be worried, I would be concerned because he's that good of a dancer."