AEW Stars Reportedly Not Allowed To Comment Publicly On Their Health Without Permission

Following yesterday's quickly deleted Instagram rant from CM Punk, it may appear that Punk was instructed to delete the post. Jim Cornette Experience co-host, Brian Last, took to Twitter to highlight some very pertinent sections allegedly from AEW's talent playbook. Last posted two excerpts from the playbook, which highlighted separate sections Punk's comments could have violated. The more interesting of the two regarded the health of AEW talents, and their ability to comment on their health publicly.

The playbook lays out that talents should clear any comments on their health with AEW CEO Tony Khan, AEW's head physician, and the AEW PR Team. The guideline further emphasizes that talent health is a "sensitive area" and that they'd "rather have any statements come from official sources." These policies are said to be in place in an attempt to ensure that all information coming out is factual, relevant, and not speculatory. Additional playbook excerpts posted by Last covered certain kinds of public comments that are subject to disciplinary action. The comment types encompassed revealing confidential information, public criticism of AEW, and most relevant to Punk's comments, "Public Criticism of Fellow Team Members."

Punk's previous comments would clearly fly in the face of the policies posted, as he both commented on his health and publicly criticized Jon Moxley's idea for their AEW World Championship unification. Further than criticism of Moxley, Punk flatly called Chris Jericho "a liar" and "a stooge." Whether or not Punk's comments were deleted due to their possible violation of AEW's policies is unknown.