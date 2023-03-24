Jimmy Korderas Believes Fans Forgot AEW Dynamite Dream Match Due To The Aftermath

The wrestling world was busy debating the dream match booking of Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo on "AEW Dynamite" this week, but after all was said and done, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas questioned whether it ended up being overshadowed during his latest "Reffin Rant." Omega and Vikingo competed in a main event encounter that wowed audiences, with Korderas praising them by saying "what a performance by both guys." However, after Omega had shown respect to the AAA star, AEW chose to immediately continue the storyline between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite, which is what many people were talking about after the show.

"It's just too much because you had advertised that dream match and people forgot all about it because of the aftermath," Korderas said. Omega was quickly jumped by the Blackpool Combat Club after he defeated Vikingo, which led to "Hangman" Adam Page returning in an ambulance and making the save. However, AEW added another angle to that by having Don Callis pretend that Page had attacked him, continuing the issues between Page and Omega. Korderas believes that "how you end a show is very important because the last thing people see is what they remember," and ultimately that wasn't the match between Omega and Vikingo.

However, plenty of people in the business took to social media to praise the match, with Konnan claiming it was a work of art. Vikingo is being brought back by Tony Khan in the near future, but this time for Ring Of Honor, as he is set to defend his AAA Mega Championship against Komander at Supercard Of Honor.

