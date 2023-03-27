Athena To Defend ROH Women's Title One Day Before Supercard Of Honor

Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view is shaping up nicely for this Friday, between matches such as Eddie Kingston versus Claudio Castagnoli, El Hijo del Vikingo versus Komander, the "Reach for the Sky Ladder Match," and Wheeler Yuta versus Katsuyori Shibata. Among the other matches on, or expected, to be on the card is Athena defending the ROH Women's Championship against Yuka Sakazaki, though the match hasn't officially been announced. As it turns out, that's because Athena may not have the ROH Women's Title by Friday. Taking to Twitter Monday afternoon, Tony Khan made the following announcement.

"This Thursday, ROH Women's World Champion Athena will defend vs Emi Sakura!" Khan tweeted. "The winner will defend the title Friday at Supercard of Honor on ppv live in LA!"

Khan's announcement of Athena versus Sakura also confirms that ROH will be taping TV on the road from St. Louis, Missouri this week, prior to tapings of "AEW Dynamite" and "Rampage." Previous episodes of "ROH on HonorClub" had all taken place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, making this the first episode to take place on the road. As of this writing, no other matches have been announced regarding ROH.

The title match on Thursday's episode will be the second singles match between Sakura and Athena. They previously fought on the September 12 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," with Athena scoring the victory. Should Sakura get her revenge and win the ROH Women's Title, it could set up a rematch with Sakazaki from the second round of the AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator tournament in 2021, where Sakazaki defeated Sakura.