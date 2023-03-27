Charlotte Flair Teases Potential Future WWE Match With Dominik Mysterio

Charlotte Flair is currently gearing up to defend her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, but "The Queen" might also have her eyes on facing another member of The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio is a constant at the side of his "Mami" which is something that Flair has learned during her rivalry with Ripley, but she admitted to The Athletic that she thinks their partnership is "great."

"Well, I have a real Papi at home," Flair said. "I'm a huge fan of Dom. I respect his father (soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio) so much. I know the pressure of being a second-generation talent; I know how hard that is. So, I have so much respect for him, and I love what he and Rhea are doing. And, who knows ... maybe I'll face Dom."

The partnership between Dominik Mysterio and Ripley has been a key part of The Judgment Day ever since he turned on Rey Mysterio and Edge back at Clash at the Castle. The two of them are constantly in each other's corners, often providing distractions to help ensure they get victories. While Dominik will be busy fighting his own father during WrestleMania weekend, an intergender match against Flair could be something that WWE books if her feud against Ripley continues after this weekend. If WWE wants to showcase Flair's hard-hitting ability then a match against a member of the male roster could be another way to go. Even though the company does typically steer away from intergender matches, Ripley has had the chance to get physical against some of the men from slamming Luke Gallows to having a match against Akira Tozawa.