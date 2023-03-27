Logan Paul Vs. Seth Rollins Confirmed For Night 1 Of WWE WrestleMania

WrestleMania is only days away, and when it comes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be hoping to put Logan Paul behind him. Fittingly, the social media megastar's birthday falls on April 1, which just so happens to be night one of WrestleMania 39. Following his win over Mustafa Ali during Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," "The Visionary" grabbed a microphone to address his match.

"At WrestleMania, if I don't beat Logan Paul, he's not the joke, I am!" Rollins declared.

He proceeded to say that on Paul's birthday, the fans will be serenading him: not with "Happy Birthday," but rather Rollins' own song before letting the fans sing him off.

The issues between Rollins and Paul date back to January at the Royal Rumble, when the latter returned to WWE television and eliminated the former Universal Champion from the men's Rumble match. The following month at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Rollins looked to have the United States Championship won when Paul returned again, this time to hit Rollins with his signature Stomp and gift Austin Theory the victory. In recent weeks, whenever he's appeared, Paul has managed to get the best of Rollins by knocking him out with his signature right hand.

While the former U.S. Champion has picked up numerous wins over the past year, he's had far spottier luck at premium live events. In fact, he's coming off a loss at the past three, including Survivor Series last November, the Royal Rumble in January, and Elimination Chamber in February. Paul, meanwhile, hasn't competed in a singles match since last November at Crown Jewel, when he pushed Roman Reigns to the limit but ultimately fell short in his bid for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This Saturday will mark just his third singles match in the company.