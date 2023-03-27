Chelsea Green And Unexpected Partner Claim Final Spot In WWE WrestleMania Match

Chelsea Green is going to WrestleMania 39, and she's not heading there alone. During Monday night's "WWE Raw," the fourth and final team for the Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Showcase match was finalized in the form of her and her partner, Sonya Deville. All they had to do was go through the team of Candice LeRae and Michin (Mia Yim). Before that match even took place, though, Green had to vent her frustrations to WWE official Adam Pearce yet again. Interrupting Baron Corbin backstage, she pleaded to Pearce that she needed a new tag team partner, noting that Piper Niven wanted nothing to do with her. Before Pearce even had a moment to respond, he was interrupted by Deville, who as a former official, had plenty of run-ins (and problems) with Pearce in the past. Eventually, Pearce made it official, pairing Green with Deville moments before they picked up a momentous victory.

So with Green and Deville going to WrestleMania, they're set to join the teams of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez; Shotzi and Natalya; and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Morgan and Rodriguez as well as Shotzi and Natalya won their way into the match while buddies Rousey and Baszler were announced as the third team last Friday on "SmackDown."

Since returning to WWE in January at the Royal Rumble, Green has yet to pick up a win and was even eliminated from the women's Rumble match within seconds. However, she continues to showcase her current character of a "comedic Karen," much to the chagrin of Pearce. Additionally, she's recently worked live events fighting for the "Raw" Women's Championship against the likes of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley.