Jamie Hayter's Next Title Defense Revealed During AEW Dark: Elevation

At AEW Full Gear last November, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the Interim AEW Women's World Champion. In the months since the "Interim" tag has officially been dropped. Hayter managed to retain her championship at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this month by outlasting and defeating both Ruby Soho and Saraya in a three-way match. And now, thanks to Paul Wight and Matt Menard, we know that her next title challenger will be Riho.

During the main event of Monday night's episode of "Dark: Elevation,", Menard noted that Riho is "the number one contender" and is "going to be taking on Jamie Hayter, our women's champion." In even better news, that matchup is scheduled to take place on the April 5 episode of "Dynamite" at the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. It's already the second match confirmed for the April 5 card. A match between Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson was announced during "Rampage" last Saturday night.

Despite being just 25 years old, Riho has racked up accolades across several promotions including Ice Ribbon, DDT Pro, Gatoh Move, and now AEW. In fact, she became the promotion's first-ever Women's World Champion during the inaugural episode of "Dynamite" on October 2, 2019. Her reign lasted 133 days before she dropped the belt to Nyla Rose on the February 12, 2020 episode of "Dynamite." As fate would have it, Riho's most recent loss in AEW came against Hayter herself in a bout lasting just under 11 minutes back in October. Since then, she's gone on to win her last five AEW singles matches, including the main event of "Dark: Elevation" against Diamante. Hayter, meanwhile, hasn't competed since Revolution.