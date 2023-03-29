DDP Recalls How Young Cody Rhodes Responded To High School Wrestling Championship Loss

2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is at the top of the world and about to headline his first WrestleMania against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but that does not mean he has swerved away from adversity.

Prior to jumping into the world of pro wrestling, Rhodes wrestled at an amateur level during his days in high school and started out hot, however, he eventually was brought down to earth.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recalled Rhodes suffering his first amateur wrestling loss and how he took it. "Went 48-0 and then he lost to a kid in his second year and I called him up and I'm like, 'Cody,' I'm like, 'What's up, buddy?' He's like, 'Dallas, I lost, I lost,'" said DDP during his appearance on "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda." "It devastated him and I was like, 'Thank God.'"

Rhodes didn't understand at first why DDP was pleased with the fact that he walked away with a loss. DDP continued. "I said, 'Cody, do you think that you learn anything from winning? You learn from losing, falling down, making mistakes.'" DDP stated that Rhodes wound up facing the "kid" that defeated "The American Nightmare" earlier in the season during the finals, with Rhodes walking away victorious on this occasion.

Rhodes has yet to suffer a loss in WWE since returning to the company at WrestleMania 38, defeating major stars such as Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Reigns is Rhodes' biggest test thus far, however, DDP believes that Rhodes would be able to carry WWE if Reigns was to lose at WrestleMania. "Does he have the ability to be that guy? You're damn right he does."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.