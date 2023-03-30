Charlotte Flair On Possibility Of WWE Sale: 'It's Just My Job To Perform'

Charlotte Flair is a 14-time champion across the spectrum of WWE, taking care of all business in the ring to maintain her main event level of success. But how does she feel about what happens outside of the ring in WWE, namely the prospective sale that's been put on the table since Vince McMahon's return? That's out of her hands and, for once, above the pay grade of the "SmackDown" Women's Champion.

"Who knows what comes with that?" Flair asked The Atlantic when posed the question about what a sale may mean for the company in general. "It's just my job to perform every Friday on 'SmackDown' and WrestleMania in April, so I try not to worry about the things that I can't control."

That seems to be a shared mindset shared by others backstage in WWE — that those decisions are beyond their control. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque gave a similar answer in February, taking an "As long as we get to do this..." approach to it all. Basically, everyone is along for the ride, continuing to do what they do until something changes.

Flair's attention then turns to WrestleMania and handling what's in front of her: the challenge of Rhea Ripley for her title. Ripley hopes to avenge her loss to Flair three years ago at WrestleMania 36, when she dropped the "NXT" Women's championship then to "The Queen." She earned her opportunity for vengeance this year by winning the women's Royal Rumble and opting to target Flair.