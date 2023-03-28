Chris Jericho Admits He's Only Had One 'WrestleMania Classic' In His Career

It's safe to say that until next week, and maybe even later, WrestleMania is going to be the talk of the town. After all, it is WrestleMania week, a chance for fans and wrestlers alike to look forward to WrestleMania 39 and reminisce about WrestleMania's past. And even though Chris Jericho works for AEW, that doesn't mean he can't reminisce as well. Early Tuesday, a fan tagged Jericho in a tweet showing that WWE was promoting a "WrestleMania is Jericho" program, reliving some of Jericho's greatest WrestleMania moments. Jericho would later respond and, surprisingly, seemed to indicate those moments were perhaps not that great.

"Haha well kinda misleading," Jericho tweeted. "I only had one WrestleMania CLASSIC!!!" Debuting for WWE in 1999, Jericho would go on to work 13 WrestleManias, facing the likes of William Regal, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, CM Punk, Edge, and Triple H, the latter of whom he main evented WrestleMania 18 with in 2002. While he didn't specify which of his Mania matches was the "classic," it is likely Jericho was referring to his WrestleMania 19 match with Shawn Michaels in 2003, which was considered by many to be the best match on a stacked card.

For now, Jericho is focusing on having classics in AEW with his fellow members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. While Jericho was last seen two weeks ago in a three-way trios match against The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions House of Black, matches between Brody King and JAS members Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager seemed to suggest the issues between House of Black and the JAS are far from resolved.