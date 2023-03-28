Alexa Bliss Addresses People Jumping To Conclusions About Her WWE Hiatus

Alexa Bliss hasn't appeared on WWE television since January after losing to Bianca Belair at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. Her hiatus led to reports about the former Women's Champion being on a leave of absence from the company. However, Bliss denied reports about taking time off recently and told fans that all of the rumors about her are fake.

Since then, it's been confirmed that Bliss was on "The Masked Singer" and that she'd received treatment following a skin cancer scare. During a recent conversation with "Behind the Velvet Rope," she discussed being away from WWE television in recent months, noting that it wasn't for negative reasons. "It's funny how you take time to do one thing and everyone thinks you just left. It's like, "Guys, calm down.'"

According to Bliss, WWE knew that she was doing "The Masked Singer." She also stated that her "they know where to find me" comments were taken out of context, saying, "It's just so funny how people just jump to conclusions on everything, and you just got let things play out sometimes." The 31-year-old revealed that there is always something happening in WWE, and fans should just be patient and wait for events to unfold the organic way.

Bliss recently provided a WWE WrestleMania 39 update by claiming that she'll be at the event. While she's yet to unveil any plans, she revealed during the "Behind the Velvet Rope" interview that she's cooking up "a little something" and further teased an appearance at the "Grandest Show of Them All" this weekend.

