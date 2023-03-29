Impact And NJPW Lock In Full Card For Multiverse United

ImpactxNJPW Multiverse United will be held on March 30 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. While certain matches were announced within the past few weeks, untimely injuries have forced a change to some — however, the card is officially set barring no more injuries. "Speedball" Mike Bailey was originally scheduled to face off against Will Ospreay, who has since been replaced by Hiroshi Tanahashi due to Ospreay suffering a shoulder injury. Josh Alexander was scheduled to face off against KUSHIDA on the show, however, he suffered a torn tricep that forced him to relinquish the Impact World Championship, allowing Lio Rush the opportunity to take his place.

While Jeff Cobb's current focus lies on defeating Kenny Omega tonight on "AEW Dynamite" for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, tomorrow, he will face off against Moose in a singles match. Also on the card, Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin, Sami Callihan, and PCO will face off in eight-man tag team action against Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, Tom Lawlor and JR Kratos. A spot at Rebellion is on the line in the fatal-four way between Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purazzo, Giselle Shaw, and Miyu Yamashita — with the winner facing Jordynne Grace, and possibly Mickie James, at Impact's next pay-per-view for the Knockouts Championship.

Three matches on Multiverse United will see championship gold defended, as Trey Miguel defends the X-Division Championship against Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, Kevin Knight, Clark Connors, and Rocky Romero. Minoru Suzuki will attempt to defeat KENTA for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, and in the tag team division, the Bullet Club will defend the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Aussie Open, Motor City Machine Guns, and TMDK. On the kickoff show, Gabriel Kidd will face off against Yuya Uemura.