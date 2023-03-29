Johnny Gargano Is Thrilled To Be In The Thick Of Things This WWE WrestleMania Weekend

WrestleMania season is undoubtedly one of the busiest times of the year for WWE Superstars, and Johnny Gargano is no exception to that assertion as he gears up to take part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday's "SmackDown" before he participates in an unsanctioned match with Grayson Waller at "NXT" Stand & Deliver the following night. While speaking with Matt Camp and Kayla Braxton on "WWE's The Bump", Gargano voiced his excitement for taking part in the in-ring action during this year's WrestleMania weekend after being more involved with autograph signings and meet and greets last year.

"To be able to be back in the thick of things this year and like you said to be used in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on Friday night, and then to have an unsanctioned match on Saturday morning. It's a wild span of about 12 to 18 hours, but it's why I do what I do," Gargano said.

Gargano's last appearance on the blue brand was on September 30, 2022, when he joined forces with Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre to defeat current United States Champion Austin Theory and Alpha Academy. Gargano was brought back into the fold on "NXT” earlier this month after Waller had some choice words for Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels in an effort to bait him into a match. Instead, Michaels recruited Gargano to fight on his behalf, and things became more personal once Waller attacked Gargano at his home.

"I always say no pressure, no diamonds," Gargano said. "Well, give me all the pressure. I'm ready to make some diamonds."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.