WWE Referees Celebrate Tim White's Hall Of Fame Nod

On Wednesday, it was disclosed that the legendary Tim White would be making history this Friday as the first referee to be given the Warrior Award at WWE's Hall of Fame ceremony as part of the class of 2023 alongside Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman. Several of his former colleagues have now taken to their Twitter accounts to express their elation. "NXT" referees Derek Sanders and Adrian Butler both had nothing but praise for White and his decorated career.

"No one is more deserving of this honor," Sanders wrote on Twitter. "Tim White was a beautiful human being and I'm beyond grateful to have spent time talking and learning from him."

"The advice and knowledge that Tim White provided me continues to be shared at the WWE Performance Center, and will be passed down for generations to come!" Butler posted. "Thank you, and congratulations #WWEHOF #WrestleMania"

White began his tenure with WWE in 1985 as a part-time referee and agent for Andre the Giant. He later came on board the company as a full-time referee before he stepped away from refereeing in 2004 as a result of a shoulder injury. He was released from the company in 2009 after spending close to two and a half decades with the company and sadly passed away last year at the age of 68.

"No one more deserving," shared "WWE Raw" referee Eddie Orengo. "Even in heaven, he's still making history in @wwe ! Thank you for paving the way, Tim. We miss you. #TimWhite"