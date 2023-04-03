Adam Cole And Britt Baker Share The Good And Bad Of Working Together In AEW

Adam Cole joined AEW in September 2021, and since then he and his girlfriend and AEW star Britt Baker have become one of the premier power couples in AEW, alongside Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette, and Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.

But being a power couple isn't always easy, as it comes with negatives as well as positives. In an interview with "Slam Wrestling," Cole touched upon the biggest positive of working with Baker and described the lone negative.

"Well, the good for sure is all the time we get to spend together," Cole said. "Before this, our relationship was a long-distance relationship. For years, we worked for two separate companies and would only meet up like one day a week. So, getting to sit next to her on the plane and share it and see her at work is incredible.

"I think the only negative would be, I do notice that I worry about her more when I'm there. There is a difference when you're further away than seeing things happen up close and personal. Like, Britt taking some crazy bump or falling from high up. I am flinching watching it happen. It is more nerve-wracking."

For Baker, the biggest downside of working with her boyfriend in the same company is that it makes things harder for the couple to separate and decompress from wrestling, as it dominates both of their lives

"We're at the same work but we're in totally different locker rooms," Baker said. "We do things all day, every day. I can be like, 'Oh my god! This, this, this, and this happened,' and then he's like, 'I don't want to talk about wrestling anymore. Let's talk about something else.' And I will wait as I didn't even finish telling you about my day. Things like that."