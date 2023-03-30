Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Johnny Gargano All Favorites To Win At WWE NXT Stand And Deliver

The latest betting odds for Saturday's "WWE NXT" premium live event, Stand & Deliver have been revealed by BetOnline. In the main event, Carmelo Hayes is the favorite to defeat Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship. The current odds show Hayes is the favorite (-300). Breakker (+200) has been the "NXT" Champion since he defeated Dolph Ziggler on the April 4, 2022 edition of "Raw."

The odds are in Johnny Gargano's favor (-220) in his unsanctioned match against Grayson Waller (+160). The feud between them dates back to December 2021 but intensified after Shawn Michaels picked Gargano as Waller's opponent for Stand & Deliver. Beforehand, Waller was feuding with Michaels and wanted to face him.

On this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Roxanne Perez returned after being missing from TV for a few weeks. The storyline had seen Perez "collapse" right after she retained her title against Meiko Satomura on the March 7 edition of "NXT." During this week's episode, Perez told Michaels she was fine and wanted to defend her "NXT" Women's Championship in the ladder match at Stand & Deliver. Perez is the favorite to retain her title against Zoey Stark, Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Lyra Valkyria, and Indi Hartwell.

The odds aren't in the favor of the current "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley (+700). Their title challengers, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (-2000), are currently listed as overwhelming favorites.

Meanwhile, The Rock's daughter, Schism member Ava, will be making her in-ring debut at Stand & Deliver. She and her Schism teammates are the favorites to win over Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail) and Tyler Bate. Also, "NXT" Tag Team Champions Gallus and "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee are favored to retain their titles.