New Video Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Setup Shows Original Hell In A Cell Structure

A video shared on social media shows the latest look at the construction of the stage and sets for WrestleMania 39, including a look at the original Hell in the Cell structure. The first Hell in the Cell match was in October 1997 at the Badd Blood pay-per-view and it was between WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. Michaels ended up winning the match.

This weekend, former Judgment Day leader Edge and current Judgment Day member Finn Balor will be battling it out inside Hell in a Cell. Though the original cage isn't the only thing that is being brought back. Balor will be bringing back his old persona, "The Demon" for the match. The last time that Balor was "The Demon" was in September 2021, when he lost a title match to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

The Edge versus Balor match is set for night two of WrestleMania 39 and according to the latest betting odds, Balor is the favorite to win. Other night two matches include GUNTHER defending his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Match. Plus, the women's WrestleMania Showcase Tag Team match will be contested between Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez; Natalya and Shotzi; Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler; and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Also, Bianca Belair will be defending her "Raw" Women's Championship against Asuka, Brock Lesnar will face Omos, and the main event will see Reigns and Cody Rhodes battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.