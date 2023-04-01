Joe Coffey Makes Surprise Return At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Scottish wrestler Joe Coffey returned to NXT today, with the Gallus member coming to the save of his stablemates during the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship match at Stand & Deliver. With Coffey's help, Joe's brother Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus successfully retained their title, defeating the Creed Brothers and the D'Angelo Family.

Joe Coffey has been absent from NXT since September, when the entirety of Gallus was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials following the loss of a tag match. Coffey's two stablemates made their return to action earlier this year, eventually going on to win a Fatal Four-Way match to become "NXT" Tag Team Champions early last month. However, Joe Coffey had yet to get involved until today.

Brothers Joe and Mark both began their wrestling careers around the same time, in 2009 and 2010 respectively. Coming up together in the Scottish independent scene, the two eventually formed a tag team, signing with WWE in 2016 and soon becoming mainstays on "NXT UK." It was there that Gallus was formed alongside Wolfgang, and the trio made the move over to the US-based NXT roster last year.

Ahead of Stand & Deliver, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang competed against the Creed Brothers in a pair of bar games, with the Creed Brothers challenging Gallus for the tag belts when the two teams came out even. Before anything was made official, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo got themselves involved, with a drunken Wolfgang agreeing to the three-way "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship match at today's event.