MLW Reportedly Releases Real1, WWE's Former Enzo Amore

The ever-controversial Real1, formerly known as Enzo Amore during his tenure in WWE, has reportedly been released from Major League Wrestling. The 36-year-old former Cruiserweight Champion has been a consistent member of the MLW roster since debuting for the company in November 2021 by defeating Matt Cross in singles competition. While the reason why MLW decided to part ways with the New Jersey native was initially unknown, Fightful Select reports that it was ultimately creative disagreements that led to Real1 being let go. According to some, the self-styled rapper had no desire to compete against some of the company's top stars, and denied various creative plans that were presented to him.

MLW seemingly plans to stop using Real1 right away, which clashes with his rather prominent upcoming bookings with the company. Ahead of the news of his release, the former "Certified G and Bonafide Stud" was the #1 contender to Alexander Hammerstone's MLW World Championship, and was scheduled to have that title match on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot. Furthermore, Real1 was also set to take on Willie Mack in singles action two days prior at MLW War Chamber in an "East Coast vs. West Coast" showdown.

Real1's 17-month run with MLW was perhaps best known for his recent feud against MLW star Mance Warner over the past number of months. The feud's climatic event took place in late February when Warner was "arrested" (and subsequently released from custody) for running over the former Enzo Amore with a car.