Backstage News On When Matt Jackson Will Return To AEW TV

Many fans grew fearful regarding the feud between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club when it was confirmed that one-half of The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson, is suffering from a partially torn bicep. The former AEW Trios Champion injured his arm during a triple-threat trios match on the March 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite." While the tag team star looks to remain on AEW television throughout his recovery, his presence in-ring will be missed by many in the coming months.

Luckily, his return seems like it could take less time than many initially expected, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. On today's show, it was reported that the younger Jackson brother hopes to be cleared for in-ring competition by May 28, when AEW Double or Nothing 2023 takes place. While Jackson is far from guaranteed to be medically fit to take part in the fourth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view, his decision to not go through bicep surgery and let the tear heal naturally made it possible for him to conceivably recover from the injury in 6-8 weeks.

While nothing is set in stone for the event, AEW Double or Nothing has been known to host big 5 on 5 matches in the past, leading some to believe that could be what is brewing between BCC and The Elite. With 2019 being the outlier, both the 2020 and 2021 Double or Nothing shows featured Stadium Stampede matches, although the 2022 event modified that tradition when Blackpool Combat Club faced the Jericho Appreciation Society in the first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match.