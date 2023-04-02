The Miz Shares His Favorite Memories From WrestleMania Night 1

The Miz got a bit more than he bargained for as the host of this year's WWE WrestleMania 39 when he was defeated in an impromptu match against Pat McAfee on Night 1. While McAfee, with the help of Snoop Dogg and San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle, may have caused Miz some distress at the event, WWE's "A-Lister" was still happy to share some of his favorite moments from April 1 earlier today on his Tiktok account.

"I'm not a big proponent of 'match of the night' because I love moments," Miz clarified before praising the events surrounding Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio. "Dominik's entrance of him coming from prison into the stadium, I think, will forever be locked in my brain," The Miz recalled, "and then Rey Mysterio's daughter jumping over the barricade about to just beat her brother up... Dominik getting spanked with a belt. That match for me, I just loved the story."

The Miz continued, calling Rhea Ripley's "Smackdown" Women's Championship victory over Charlotte Flair a "star-making performance" for the Judgment Day member. He also touted Ripley's in-ring abilities, saying, "She's an incredible wrestler. In the ring, she's technically sound and very powerful."

The Miz finally named the main event, which saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeat the Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, as his overall match of the night. "Very rarely do we ever have a main event that is a tag match," The Miz concluded. "If I have to choose a match of the night it would have to be that main event... there were at least five times where I jumped out of my seat going, 'oh my gosh!'"