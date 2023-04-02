Update On CM Punk's Whereabouts As WWE Prepares To Close Out WrestleMania 39

Those who are wondering if the rumors about CM Punk making a surprise appearance at night two of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angles at the SoFi Stadium are true have their answer from PWInsider.

According to the report, the former WWE Superstar was spotted this morning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by the "legendary ScrapDog." Punk is reportedly scheduled to do commentary for the CFFC MMA promotion, which will be at the 2300 Arena.

As noted, Punk was in the news recently due to a now-deleted Instagram post that called Chris Jericho a "stooge" and a "liar." He also claimed that Jon Moxley didn't want to lose to him at the 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view. After the report, Wade Keller of PWTorch noted that the majority of the AEW roster didn't want him back to the promotion. WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shared the same sentiment during the 2023 Royal Rumble weekend, where he infamously called Punk a "cancer."

The whole backstage drama between Punk and AEW started back in September 2022, after the All Out PPV. Punk made some harsh comments about several other AEW employees in the post-show media scrum and after those comments, he got into a backstage altercation with The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Punk was later stripped of the AEW World Championship and The Elite were stripped of the AEW Trios Titles. While the Elite have since been back, Punk has been out of the action, and his AEW status is basically up in the air. Punk also tore his left triceps in his match with Moxley.