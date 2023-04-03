Bad Bunny To Appear On WWE Raw The Night After WrestleMania 39

Bad Bunny played an important role over WrestleMania weekend. During the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio grudge match, Bunny sat in on commentary at the Spanish announce desk. However, as The Judgment Day got themselves involved in the climax of the bout, so did the Grammy winner. He inserted himself into the action by preventing Dominik from using a chain, opening the door for a Rey victory. Now with Backlash on the horizon, and Bunny traveling to Puerto Rico to serve as the host of the event, might we be seeing more of him around WWE these days? According to Fightful Select, it looks like it.

The musical artist is expected at tonight's "WWE Raw" with a front-row seat and involvement in a planned segment. A likely angle coming out of this is that Bunny will find himself opposite The Judgment Day, given what transpired at WrestleMania 39 — possibly setting up a match with Dominik Mysterio. Could that happen as soon as May for Backlash? We'll have to wait and see. During the post-Night One WrestleMania 39 press conference, Triple H was a bit cagey when asked if Bunny would be wrestling at the upcoming premium live event. However, he did indicate that he'd be very open to the idea. If Bunny wants to step into the ring again, all he needs to do is pick up the phone.

Bunny squaring off against The Judgment Day could get complicated. After all, it was at WrestleMania 37 that Bunny teamed with Damian Priest as he made his in-ring debut. However, with Priest now firmly entrenched with his new crew, don't expect him to side with his fellow Puerto Rican if Dominik calls for his assistance.