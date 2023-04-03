Backstage Update On Where Vince McMahon Was Spotted During WrestleMania Weekend

WrestleMania 39 weekend has come and gone. With it, a small handful of championship changes as well as Roman Reigns continuing his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Yet it was all topped by the news of Endeavor agreeing to a deal to purchase WWE, with Vince McMahon set to stay on as Executive Chairman of the Board. Speaking of, he happened to be present throughout the weekend. As a matter of fact, Fightful Select reports that he was often among the talent this week, which surprised many, and was said to have been spotted at the hotel on multiple occasions.

While he was around for the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Fightful also learned that McMahon was present backstage throughout the entirety of last Friday's "SmackDown" as well. These reports come on the heels of the Endeavor purchase report, not to mention the fact that McMahon sent out an email to all employees to assure them that nothing was going to change following the announcement of the deal. For now, at least.

"We expect to continue to operate largely as we do now," he wrote, per Wrestlenomics, stressing "In the meantime, it is business as usual here, and this news has no immediate impact on your day-to-day roles or responsibilities."

WWE is coming off an extremely successful WrestleMania weekend, which saw it tout an increase in ticket sales, overall viewers, and merchandise sales. Looking forward, it's time for the highly anticipated "Raw" after WrestleMania. Coming to us live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, there are plenty of guesses circling as to who might show up. Plus, we'll have to see how Cody Rhodes responds to his first loss since returning to WWE.