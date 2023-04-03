Backstage Details On Runtime For Ripley-Flair, Cena-Theory Matches At WWE WrestleMania

Both Austin Theory and Rhea Ripley picked up career-defining victories on night one of WWE WrestleMania 39 this past Saturday, but their matches against John Cena and Charlotte Flair, respectively, didn't quite go according to plan. Fightful Select reports that Theory's successful United States Championship defense against the "Peacemaker" star was "way under time" while Ripley's "SmackDown" Women's Championship-securing triumph over Flair went slightly over the allotted time. That said, WWE officials were said to be very pleased with the women's championship bout. There was no reason provided as to why the opener fell way short.

Theory and Cena kicked off WrestleMania weekend with a match that clocked in at 11 minutes and 20 seconds, ultimately ending with the U.S. Champion connecting on a low blow to Cena while the referee's back was turned before hitting his finishing A-Town Down maneuver. Meanwhile, the Eradicator of The Judgment Day righted the wrongs of WrestleMania 36 as she defeated "The Queen" to claim her first "SmackDown" Women's Championship in a match lasting 23 minutes and 33 seconds. In doing so, Ripley also became the first woman in WWE history to win a major title across "NXT," "NXT UK," "Raw," and "SmackDown," a distinction that includes the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Now we set our sights on the "Raw" after WrestleMania, where it's fair to assume there will likely be fallout following both Theory's and Ripley's victories. Regarding Cena, it's likely his filming commitments played a part in the match being shorter than planned. But if nothing else, there's a good chance Theory doesn't let anybody forget about this victory for a very, very long time.