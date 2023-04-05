AEW's Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Keeps Having Long Matches

AEW's Bryan Danielson loves many things – his wife Brie Bella, his kids, and occasionally putting an opponent of his in a submission hold or two. But another thing he likes in wrestling is having very long matches.

That was recently proven in a massive way, when Danielson went over an hour with MJF in an Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, although MJF ultimately emerged victorious.

Given that most wrestlers like to get in and out of the ring as quickly as possible, it would be fair to ask Danielson why he likes having longer matches so much. RJ City was more than up to the task when he asked Danielson about that very topic on City's weekly internet show "Hey! (EW)."

"I would argue I'm not trying to impress anybody," Danielson said. "I am trying to push myself and my physical and mental limits. Or I am trying to teach the youngsters to have better focus, to be able to watch something for a sustained period of time. That's what I'd like my kids to be able to do, to sustain their focus, and not be distracted by all these stupid things that appear on mobile phones."

In addition to his love of long matches, Danielson was also coaxed into discussing numerous topics by City, including the fact that he's never watched hit sitcoms "Cheers" or "Fraiser," his love for Bloodhound Gang's song "The Bad Touch," and other subjects such as locker room talk and apples.

Not discussed however was Danielson and Blackpool Combat Club's recent attack on Kenny Omega last week on "AEW Dynamite," though the group is expected to address the situation on this Wednesday's episode.

