Becky Lynch Says Seth Rollins' Entrance Was Her 'Moment Of The Weekend' In WWE

WrestleMania is WWE's "Show of Shows" for a reason, and this past weekend at WrestleMania 39, many superstars showcased awe-inspiring attire and entrances to match the occasion. Whether it was "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and her Divas of Compton dance group or the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with numerous pianos, plenty stood out.

Then there was Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, who waltzed in with a Red Puffer Robe Jacket designed by King Troi along with gear customized by Sarath Ton and Jolene Jilnicki, orchestra conductor and all. That was enough for his wife, Becky Lynch, to put it above everything else on the card.

"I think his entrance," she told "ESPN's" Daniel Cormier and Marc Raimondi after remarking that "it's always terrible to follow my husband." She explained why she picked her husband's entrance as the best. "I'm gonna pick his entrance as my number one. Only because it brought tears to my eyes," she continued.

Rollins took on Logan Paul Saturday night, ultimately emerging victorious despite the attempted shenanigans of KSI. Lynch then followed things up with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus by her side, defeating Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. Instead of marking that as her moment of the weekend, she was thrilled to be able to take in the reception Rollins received.

"It brought tears to my eyes just hearing the audience and seeing the conductor getting everybody going," Lynch added. "And then he comes out looking the way he came out. Amazing. Incredible."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

