MJF Day Rules Revealed Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Happy MJF Day!

AEW returns to the UBS Arena on Long Island for tonight's "Dynamite," coinciding with the AEW World Champion's hometown of Oyster Bay, New York declaring April 5 as MJF Day and presenting him with a key to the city earlier this week. However, to commemorate the special occasion, MJF has put out a set of rules on social media for fans to strictly adhere to or risk ostracization, most of which line the champ's pockets with financial benefit.

MJF is sure to step foot in front of the local fans in order to celebrate the "holiday," although it wouldn't be at all surprising to see the festivities interrupted by any of the other three of AEW's Four Pillars — "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin. In recent weeks, each had made it abundantly clear that MJF's title is something they're targeting and coming hard for after MJF successfully emerged from Revolution with his reign intact.

Nonsensical celebrations have become the norm for MJF lately though. After defeating Bryan Danielson in their 60-minute Iron Man Match at Revolution, he's been especially braggadocious, more so than usual. In the days following that victory, he held a re-Bar Mitzvah for himself, which didn't end quite so well for himself — namely with a face full of cake. We'll see if tonight's event follows a similar path to embarrassment for Maxwell Jacob Friedman or if the UBS Arena will be filled with Burberry scarfs as the champ has requested in his honor.