Sami Zayn And Jey Uso Set To Go One-On-One In WWE SmackDown Grudge Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens might have defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39 for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles last Saturday night, but the storyline between Zayn and The Bloodline is far from finished. And it's also not skipping a beat, according to a new announcement made by WWE on Thursday. The company tweeted that Zayn will go one-on-one with Jey Uso on "SmackDown" this Friday night, adding another grudge match to a card that already includes WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio teaming up with Santos Escobar to take on his son Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

"It's been a long, twisted journey for Sami Zayn and Jey Uso," WWE wrote in an article on its website promoting Friday's match.

And so it has. Zayn's emotional, and at many points comedic, story arc with The Bloodline members Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa has become one of the most revered in WWE history. The longtime independent wrestler appeared to finally hit his stride with WWE and won over its fanbase last year, as he maneuvered his way into the Anoa'i family stable to the point that Reigns made him an "Honorary Uce" and The Usos often referred to him as a "brother." But as the "Road to WrestleMania" began, so did the devolution of Zayn's relationship with the family. Jey Uso turned on Zayn last month after appearing to side with the former Bloodline member, choosing his brother Jimmy over his now-former friend. The feud fueled by resentment and betrayal hit a new peak at WrestleMania 39 when Zayn and Owens, his longtime friend and "brother," dethroned The Usos and ended their historic tag title reign.

Now, a new chapter in their story is set to begin on Friday.