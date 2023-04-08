Jake Roberts Didn't Think Bret Hart Was Championship Material, Says Nobody Could Have Predicted It

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is widely regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers in WWE, and wrestling, history — with "The Hitman" finding great success and even having the opportunity to headline WrestleMania more than once. Despite all of Hart's accomplishments, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed why he didn't initially believe Hart would be a world champion in WWE while on "The Snake Pit."

"I just didn't think he was championship material, you know, with what Vince usually wanted in champions, carrying the belt, he didn't have the look," Roberts said. "He didn't have the size, you know? He didn't have any of it. He's a great wrestler, but there are a lot of f****** great wrestlers out there." When it was mentioned that not many people could have predicted Hart's rise to WWE Champion, Roberts said that "nobody" could have predicted that and did not seem to think highly of Hart's promo ability when that was brought up.

During his time in WWE, Hart would win the WWE Championship five times, a very impressive stat for someone that "nobody" originally saw as championship material. Hart would also hold the WCW World Championship on two occasions. Hart was one of the first WWE stars to be undersized by company standards, yet still find main event stardom, as wrestlers such as Hart, Shawn Michaels, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage helped usher in the idea of World Champions not needing to be muscular powerhouses — paving the way for future stars such as Bryan Danielson and Rey Mysterio.

