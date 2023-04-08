Orange Cassidy To Defend AEW International Title Against House Of Black's Buddy Matthews

The card for next week's "AEW Dynamite" is starting to take shape.

It was announced on Friday's "Battle of the Belts VI" television special that AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against The House of Black's Buddy Matthews on next week's "Dynamite" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The challenge was issued immediately after Cassidy successfully retained his title against Dralistico of the La Faccion Ingobernable stable.

As Cassidy stood in the ring following his win, Malakai Black appeared on the big screen to deliver him a message.

"I've always considered you to be quite talented," Black began. "I'm glad you got your win back, Orange. I could tell that losing to The House was eating you alive. We're not done with you just yet!"

At this point, Matthews stepped to the forefront and reminded Cassidy that the House of Black was "gracious enough" to defend their World Trios Titles against Cassidy & Best Friends and that it was Cassidy's turn to return the favor.

AEW's announcers subsequently confirmed Cassidy vs. Matthews for next Wednesday.

Cassidy has been a fighting champion since capturing the All-Atlantic Championship from PAC last October, defending against the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Lee Johnson, Jake Hager, Luchasaurus, Rey Fenix, Rush, Trent Beretta, Kip Sabian, Jay Lethal and Wheeler Yuta over the past few months. Last month, Cassidy's title was renamed after he defeated Jeff Jarrett in a match to crown the inaugural AEW International Champion.

Besides Cassidy vs. Matthews, the confirmed line-up for next week's "Dynamite" includes Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho, and the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa. The show is also expected to address the fallout from the debut of Jay White, who aligned himself with Juice Robinson and began a rivalry with Ricky Starks on last week's show.