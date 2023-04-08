Jericho Appreciation Society's Recruitment Of The Acclaimed Comes To A Violent End

For the past few weeks, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker have been courting The Acclaimed to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. The duo once known as 2point0 identified Max Caster and Anthony Bowens as excellent sports entertainers, arguing they would fit right in with the JAS. They even treated the former AEW Tag Team Champions to a night on the town before teaming with them on last night's "AEW Rampage." However, things took a turn for the worse following that eight-man tag team match, and it appears that the recruitment efforts have come to an end.

Though Caster's latest rap seemed to clearly lay out his team's stance on joining the JAS, it seemed like the message went over Menard and Parker's heads. But the pair proved otherwise on "Rampage." While they celebrated their group win, the Acclaimed/JAS amalgamation quickly dissolved, as Jake Hager (and his purple hat) delivered a spinebuster to "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. Menard and Parker then initiated a beatdown on Caster and Bowens, making it clear they were no longer out to try and scissor The Acclaimed. And as an exclamation point on their statement, Menard and Parker planted Bowens with a brutal double DDT before the JAS left their ex-recruits laying in the ring.

The Jericho Appreciation Society being jerks? The hell you say? #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/xAqtYfC5NL — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 8, 2023

AEW highlighted the sudden but seemingly inevitable betrayal by Menard, and Parker on Twitter, but The Acclaimed have remained silent on social media since the incident occurred. Although, considering their fondness for scathing raps, we can't imagine that Caster and Bowens will stay silent for long. Whether their revenge comes in the form of a new diss track or a receipt in the squared circle, there's a very good chance that the fan favorite tandem will seek retribution on The Ocho's minions.