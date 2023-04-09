Matches Announced For 4/12 AEW Dynamite, Including Orange Cassidy Title Defense

All Elite Wrestling's flagship show, "AEW Dynamite," will return to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the first time in ten months this upcoming Wednesday. While the card is yet to be finalized, some key matches have been announced for April 12, including two special singles matches, an AEW International Championship match, and more.

After merging Mogul Affiliates with The Embassy last Friday on "AEW Rampage," Swerve Strickland will reignite his long-time feud against Darby Allin on Wednesday night. The two Washington natives have only met once before in AEW, but their matches throughout the North American independent circuit have helped make them the wrestlers they are today. This match could serve as yet another feather in Darby Allin's cap as he continues to pursue MJF's AEW World Championship.

Strickland's former tag team partner Keith Lee will also be in action on April 12, as he will battle Chris Jericho in a first-time singles match. Following Jericho's criticism of Adam Cole on the April 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Keith Lee defended his old rival, challenging Jericho to a match this week. This match is a significant one for Lee, as it will be his first singles match on "AEW Dynamite" since his debut match against Isaiah Kassidy in February 2022.

Finally, two ongoing stable wars will continue to play out at this Wednesday's event. Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will face The Elite's beloved lackeys Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa, and Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW International Championship against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. While Cassidy and Best Friends lost their challenge for House of Black's AEW Trios Championship last week, the International Champion has been on a roll for the past six months and will look to mark his 18th successful defense of AEW's newest championship on Wednesday.