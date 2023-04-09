JD McDonagh Added To NXT Championship No.1 Contender Fatal Four-Way Match

WWE announced on Sunday afternoon that JD McDonagh will be the second competitor in the "NXT" Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way match. The match is set for this Tuesday's episode of 'NXT."

If McDonagh does end up winning the match, it won't be the first time that he has tried to capture the "NXT" Title. When Bron Breakker was champion, McDonagh faced him several times including at the 2022 Halloween Havoc, when he was in a Triple Threat match with IIja Dragunov. Another title match happened on the special episode of "NXT," Heatwave, on August 16, 2022.

The former "NXT" Cruiserweight Champion made his "NXT UK" debut on October 31, 2018, where he was known as Jordan Devlin. Once he made his debut last year on "NXT," he was repackaged as JD McDonagh. His move to the promotion happened after he lost to Dragunov in a loser must-leave "NXT UK" match.

The current "NXT" Champion is Carmelo Hayes, who defeated Breakker on April 1 during the WWE PLE, Stand & Deliver. The other competitor that was announced over the weekend for the Fatal 4-Way match was one of WWE's newest signers, Dragon Lee. Lee made his "NXT" TV last week. Whoever wins the April 11 match, gets to face Hayes at the Spring Breakin' event.

Other matches set for the April 11 edition of "NXT," include Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre defending their "NXT" Women's Tag Team titles against Kiana James and Fallon Henley and Von Wagner will face Dragunov.