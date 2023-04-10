Eddie Kingston Injured, To Be Replaced By Orange Cassidy At Upcoming NJPW Show

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is returning to the good ol' US of A this weekend for a quick tour of Washington D.C and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they'll hold their Capital Collision and Collision in Philadelphia events. Unfortunately, they'll be doing both shows without one of their originally scheduled performers, AEW/ROH star Eddie Kingston.

Fortunately, they'll have a good replacement for Kingston on hand, as revealed on Twitter on Sunday evening.

"BREAKING, Eddie Kingston will not compete in Philadelphia 4/16 due to injury," the tweet read. "In his place, Orange Cassidy will meet Gabriel Kidd, and if he remains champion after AEW Dynamite, will put the AEW International Championship on the line!"

Kingston's last wrestling match was a little more than a week ago at ROH Supercard of Honor, where he was defeated by Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship in the main event. He was notably not part of the ROH on Honor Club tapings on Wednesday, nor the tapings on Friday that took place in Kingston, Rhode Island. As of this writing, it remains unclear the nature of Kingston's injury or how much time he is expected to miss.

As noted in the tweet, his replacement, Cassidy, will have a bit of a road to go through before he can defend the AEW International Title against Kidd, as he is currently scheduled to defend the championship on Wednesday against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. But despite the ever-growing list of challengers he's had, Cassidy was unphased by this announcement.

"Wherever and whenever," Cassidy tweeted.