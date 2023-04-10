El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Defend AAA Mega Championship Against Swerve Strickland, Komander, Rich Swann At TripleMania

It has been some kind of wonderful for El Hijo del Vikingo over the past several weeks. It began with Vikingo finally making his way to "AEW Dynamite," where he wrestled Kenny Omega, and continued during WrestleMania weekend, where matches with the likes of Komander, Black Taurus, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Laredo Kid all received rave reviews. So it's logical to think with all this momentum that Vikingo would have something major to do at TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey, coming up this Sunday.

Instead, Vikingo's match on the big event had remained a mystery, and as of this writing Lucha Libre AAA has yet to officially announce who the AAA Mega Champion will be defending his title against. Fortunately, FITE TV, who will be broadcasting the event, may have taken care of that for the promotion. According to FITE's listing of the TripleMania card, Vikingo will defend the Mega Title in four-way action, against Komander, AEW star Swerve Strickland, and Impact Wrestling star Rich Swann.

The match would see Vikingo defend against stars familiar with AAA, as well as a luchador in Komander who is quickly becoming one of Vikingo's biggest rivals. As noted, the duo faced off against each other twice during WrestleMania weekend, with Vikingo defeating Komander and Taurus at Mark Hitchcock's Memorial Supershow, and then defeating Komander in the opening match of ROH Supercard of Honor to defend the Mega Championship.

For Swann, this will be his first AAA appearance since the 2019 Lucha Capital tournament, and his second opportunity to win the Mega Championship. He had previously challenged for it, oddly enough, in a four-way match back at TripleMania XXVI in 2018. This will be Strickland's first AAA appearance since that same show, where he unsuccessfully challenged for the AAA World Cruiserweight Title.