Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Won't Forgive Nick Khan Or Triple H For Vetoing His Return To WWE

"Vince looked at me and he said, 'Vince, I'm going to tell you something my father taught me," recalled Russo. "When you want to get rid of somebody, when you want to fire somebody, you do it on your time.' In other words, what Vince was saying to me was there is still money for me to make in Shawn Michaels, but when that time comes, and I'll know it's here, he's gone."

Knowing how McMahon's mind works in that respect, Russo also predicted that Nick Khan will be gone from WWE by 2025 since Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel can handle negotiating television rights and things of that nature. As for Levesque, Russo doesn't see the WWE Hall of Famer, Chief Content Officer, and McMahon's son-in-law going anywhere for the foreseeable future. While he could certainly thrive in AEW or start his own promotion, Russo says that Levesque "is so under Vince's thumb right now" that he likely isn't going anywhere.

During this unprecedented time of change for WWE, it will be interesting to see which (if any) of Russo's predictions come to fruition.

